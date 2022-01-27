We have moles amongst the NPP MPs – Muntaka Mubarak

Politics of Thursday, 27 January 2022

The Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has revealed that the Minority have informants in the New Patriotic Party’s membership in parliament.



According to him, information is key; therefore, there is a need to know what the other party is planning hence the need to have moles.



“You need to know what the others are planning and what they’re trying to do,” he said.



Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, he said there was no way Alban Bagbin would be elected Speaker if there wasn’t a mole for the Majority members.



“How did we get Speaker elected if we didn’t have someone? It’s not one person. It’s the reason why I became the agent myself,” he added.



He admitted it was not only the Minority that had moles but that both sides of the house have moles due to displeasure over certain decisions.



He explained that “we have only 12 seats on the finance committee and I have 78 people who have completed the forms to be on the finance committee, and I have to take only 12, how can I please [everybody]?



“So by the time I’ll finish selecting 12 out of the 78, somebody will be happy. Somebody, maybe he didn’t get Finance, he’s on Mines, he may take consolation. Some other person will never forgive you. Are you getting it? So you have that on both sides.”



He, however, indicated that not all aggrieved individuals become moles for the other party.



“Some will be very difficult to get, they may be very disgruntled and not happy on their side but they’ll not, but there are others who are so bitter that they’re willing to,” myjoyonline quoted.