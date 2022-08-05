We have lost trust in the Ghanaian embassy in Germany due to poor service - Germany-based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Many Ghanaians abroad have raised several allegations against the Ghanaian embassies in various countries, and notable among them is the poor customer service.



Germany-based Ghanaian David Osei has stated that many Ghanaians have lost trust in the diplomatic representation of Ghana in Germany. According to him, the service that the embassy provides is the poorest.



“We try to emulate the Western culture, but we refuse to learn the good traits. Someone will make a 12-hour journey to collect his passport, and the employee will tell him it is ready, but they will post it to him in two weeks.



"You will call the embassy for hours, and no one will pick up the call. Yet they never give a reason. Customer service ones do not work at the embassy in Berlin,” he disclosed.



Mr. Osei mentioned that there have been several meetings with the ambassador, H.E Gina Ama Blay, and the leaders, but the situation remains the same.



He mentioned that many Ghanaians in Germany have “no trust in the embassy because if you find yourself in need, there is no one to help. We need to assess ourselves and change our mindset. Let’s look at how the Germans do it and learn from them.”