We have evil people in our society - LPG National Organizer blasts Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill opposers

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Organiser of LPG, Mr. Yaw Asane Tano, has blasted opponents of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill in Parliament.



He described them as "old fools”. According to him, those people are evil and not supposed to be part of society.



Speaking on UTV’s “Adekye Nsroma”, Mr. Asane Tano stated; “All these people are not supposed to be part of the society. Even in their various churches, it is time such people are expelled from the church as a deterrent for others.”



Wereko-Brobby, Tsikata, Akoto Ampaw Others Kick Against LGBTQ Bill



According to the group, the bill — Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill — when passed into law, would erode fundamental human rights, as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution, and send Ghana to the dark ages of lawlessness and intolerance.



The group, made up of 18 members, has already submitted a 30-page memorandum to Parliament, detailing what it described as the unconstitutionality of the bill.



At a press conference in Accra yesterday, the group said its advocacy was not about whether lesbianism or gayism was right or wrong but rather it was worried about the blatant violations of human rights, as contained in the bill.



“The bill violates virtually all the key fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution, namely, the right to freedom of speech and expression, the right to assemble, freedom of association and the right to organise, the right to freedom from discrimination and the right to human dignity,” it said.



It has, therefore, called on Parliament to reject the bill, adding that “it has no place in our constitutional democratic Republic”.



Members



The group include lawyer Mr Akoto Ampaw; author, scholar and former Director of the UN Economic Commission for Africa, Prof. Emerita Takyiwaa Manuh; a communications and media expert, Prof. Kwame Karikari; the Dean of the University of Ghana (Legon) School of Law, Prof. Raymond Atuguba, and the Dean of the University of Ghana School of Information and Communication Studies, Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo.



The Director of the Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, Professor Dzodzi Tsikata; the Executive Director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, and a former Executive Director of CDD-Ghana, Prof. Kofi Gyimah-Boadi, are also members of the group.



Others are Dr Rose Mensah-Kutin, Dr Yao Graham, Mr Kwasi Adu Amankwah, Dr Kojo Asante, Mr Kingsley Ofei-Nkansah, Mr Akunu Dake, Mr Tetteh Hormeku-Ajie, Dr Charles Wereko-Brobby, Dr Joseph Asunka and Nana Ama Agyemang Asante.



