We have enough food in stock but we are managing it – Dep Agric Minister

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Addo says it is better to buy food at a high price than not get it at all



Current food stock can last to Sep 2022 if managed well, Minister



EIU says Ghana has dropped to 82nd on the food security index





Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo has refuted claims there is a shortage of food in the country.



In a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Addo said that the country had enough food to serve the needs of Ghanaians till the next harvesting season, which is from August to September.



"We still have some (food) in stock; we need to manage it well. Every year, around this time, food prices begin to rise, but this year has been serious. But, the good thing is this, we have food in the system.



"If you don't regulate it (food supply) well, everything will be gone by April, and May, June, July these are very tough times, every year. May, June, July are very tough times, so we need to manage these things so that we will spread it (food supply)," he said.



He indicated that Ghanaians should not be worried about the current increases in food prices because the country's food stock management is essential to ensure there is food all year round.



"People will be okay if they go to the market and they get some of these items to buy even at whatever price than not getting it at all. And when you get to such a situation, that is where you need good managers. We need to manage it (food stock), and that is what we are doing … We need to manage it so that we do not run out by May, June… we should not run out of food in this country," he said.



The 2021 Global Food Security Index recently published by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) showed that Ghana declined from the 78th position in 2016 to the 82nd position out of 113.



According to the EIU, agricultural challenges for Ghana include food security, policy commitments, food loss, and dietary diversity.



However, Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto disagreed with the assessment of the EIU, saying that data gathered by his Ministry does not support the assessment of the EIU that Ghana's food security index has dropped.