We have cheapened our politics, anybody is given access to presidency – Security expert

General News of Monday, 9 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A security analyst, Colonel Festus Aboagye (rtd), has slammed the government for allowing American Rapper Meek Mill to shoot a music video at the Jubilee House.



According to him, the presidency has been cheapened to the extent that various individuals are given free access to visit the president.



“We have cheapened our politics to the extent that anybody who is a nobody comes to Ghana and they want to call on the President”.



“It does appear that they were given free access to different parts of that establishment in order to shoot their video, which is probably the worst part of any security breach. The assumption that these are innocent artistes coming to visit the President, is where the security breach starts from because the cameras could have all manner of chips embedded in them.”



American rapper Meek Mill has deleted the promo video he posted on Instagram hours after he shared it with his followers on the platform and on Twitter.



Even though no reason has been given for the deletion, it is widely believed that it is from backlash arising from the fact that portions of the viral video were shot in and around the Jubilee House during his recent visit.



The Twitter link that led to the Instagram reel is still up but leads to a blank page.



In the said video, Meek Mill is captured in different places at the presidency, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall – at a point positioned behind the presidential lectern - and later in a sitting area rapping.



Social media users, especially on Twitter, were largely angered with what they described as near desecration of the presidency, citing moral and security grounds.



Influencers on the platform have also attracted tonnes of comments that are largely critical of government for allowing such sensitive areas to be filmed for a music video.



Meek Mill, Jubilee House and White House were in the top trends from Sunday evening through to Monday morning.



It must be noted that a small portion of the commenters are justifying it, stating that it is not too much of a big deal.



NYA/FNIQ



