We have been served porridge without sugar, bread for eight months – Jasikan College of Education students

General News of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Students at Jasikan College of Education, located in the Oti region, have protested what they describe as substandard and insufficient meals provided by management.



The students have expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of food, with concerns ranging from unhealthiness to inadequate accompaniments.



According to the aggrieved students, the college has been serving them plain porridge without sugar, milk and bread for months. They alleged that the issue has persisted since the beginning of the academic year, prompting frustration among the student body.



Freeman Zokha, the President of the Student’s Representative Council (SRC), spoke to Accra-based Citi FM about their plight.



He revealed that the college administration had deducted GH¢51 from the students' monthly allowances to supplement the allocated feeding grants.



“Students are not happy with their breakfast; nothing is being added. We have been given white porridge without sugar, bread, or groundnut since the beginning of the year. The porridge is sometimes fermented. We protested on Tuesday morning against the poor foods we are being fed with. We are told feeding grants have not been paid, but we know it has been paid.



"The school management said they don’t take information from students when we made complaints to them. The protest was not only about the food, lights at the ladies’ dormitories had been disconnected. We are going through a lot,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said during the interview.



The students recently protested against the perceived neglect of their nutritional needs. The protest led to clashes between the students and law enforcement officers who were called in to manage the situation.



AM/SARA



