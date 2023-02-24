We have been crying without sleep – Members of Kwadwo Boakye’s church react to his death

General News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Members of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church have shared their devastation following the death of the founder and leader of their church, Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye.



When GhanaWeb visited the Kasoa-based church, a day after the news of his death, some of the church members said they have been deprived of sleep after hearing the news.



“No one has had it easy; we have cried hard. Everyone who had goodwill for our father and the church upon hearing the news has not had it easy. Everyone has been crying and even sleep has eluded us,” a member said.



Others said they are finding it difficult coming to terms with the news.



“It is not easy for me to say I am happy or something; it is very sad for me. It is very sad that my father who raised me is no more.



"Now when I wake up in the morning what came to my mind is I am not going to see him again? It is real? I don’t even believe it as of now that he has passed away. I don’t believe it,” a man stated.



“I was in the market when I heard it. I said it was a lie. When I got home, I was informed again and I still said it was a lie.



"We prayed throughout the night but in the morning, it was confirmed on the news. I felt very sad so I came here in tears. But in everything we give thanks to God,” a female member of the church added.



News emerged on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, that the popular man of God had passed away after a short illness.



He died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, at about 2 o'clock am on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.



In a press statement from the leadership of the church and signed by Legal Counsel, Alexander K.K. Abban Esq., the church outlined details of when the deceased man of God took ill in October 2021 till his passing on Tuesday.







