We have a video of John Boadu confirming that NDC won majority seats - NDC

General News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is claiming that it has video evidence that exposes the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) confirming that the NDC won the majority of the seats in the 2020 parliamentary elections.



A statement issued by Deputy Director of Elections Daniel Amartey said the video captured John Boadu saying categorically that the NPP lost the majority seats.



They attributed a quote to him, saying: "Nana Addo Dankwa won overwhelmingly the presidential elections, with a margin of over seven hundred thousand…We lost the parliamentary. The NDC won even with a lesser margin. It is on that basis the Ghanaian people decided”.



The statement was in reaction to comments made against Speaker Alban Bagbin by John Boadu.



John Boadu had slammed the Speaker over comments he made asking him to behave in a parliamentary manner.



The Speaker alleged recently that the President wanted him to help his appointees in the House.



But the NDC has condemned what they described as "unwarranted attacks” against the Speaker.



Read the full statement below:



