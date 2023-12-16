We have a stake in safeguarding Ghana’s democracy - Agbodza

General News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza has called for a deeper reflection on the issues that accounted for the several military takeovers in the country right after independence to sustain the country’s uninterrupted constitutional parliamentary democracy since 1992.



According to him, prevailing situations coupled with the country’s current economic conditions are similar to those which coup plotters in the revolution era used to justify their actions and for the atrocities they committed thus the need for today’s leaders to work hard to avert any of such occurrences.



He made the comments at a public forum held at the Ho Technical University, on Friday, as part of activities to commemorate “Thirty(30) Years of Uninterrupted Parliamentary Democracy Under the Fourth Republic.”



The Adaklu MP in his address, referred to the allegations that masterminded the overthrow of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Dr. Busia’s governments in 1966 and 1972 respectively as case studies.



“Mr Speaker, let us reflect on these allegations of masterminds of the coup d’états that saw the overthrow of Nkrumah’s government in 1966 and Busia’s government in 1972. Let us take into consideration our current economic challenges as we reflect and work toward a common objective to address what lies ahead. When the economy crashes, no one stands to gain.”



In this vein, the Minority Chief Whip has reiterated the need for a collaboration between both the Minority and Majority in Parliament in executing government business to the benefit of the Ghanaian people.



He said, “The two sides have a stake in guaranteeing great administration in our country. Once more, to bring about some benefit for our people, we have to be in the business of governance together. We cannot afford to disappoint the people we represent, and they have higher expectations of us.”



The commemorative activities in the Volta region began with an interactive session between the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin and journalists in Volta and Oti regions, Thursday night.



Early Friday morning, the Speaker led Members of Parliament and other parliamentary staff to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs to pay a courtesy call on the traditional rulers and to seek for their participation and support for the remaining activities.