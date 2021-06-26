We have a selfish group of leaders all over - Ernesto Yeboah

General News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

• The Leader of the Economic Fighters League has said that the system of governance in the country is fake and routine



• Ernesto Yeboah said the initiative by the fix the country to protest against the system only shows that the system needs to be checked



• He said what the #FixTheCountry protesters have begun is not necessarily against Akufo-Addo but it is against a whole political system that the country finds itself.



Leader of Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, has stated that Ghana has lots of leaders who are selfish and only think about their families and people close to them.



Speaking on ‘The Lowdown’ on GhanaWeb TV, Mr Yeboah said the initiative by the #FixTheCountry protesters is a sign that further proves that the country’s system of operating and governance is fake and it is time to rise up against it.



He also stated that there are lots of hypocrites in the circles of leadership in the country.



“We have a selfish group of leadership all over, in the army, in the police, in the prisons, the immigration, at the presidency, selfish…you have junior officers suffering making all the sacrifices, tolerating all the nonsense and then these few elites are at the top chopping and enjoying,” he said.



He added that the move to protest against the system only proves that it must fall since it is not working for the benefit of the masses.



“If you would enter one second in the boots that #FixTheCountry wears those people won’t even survive one minute, they won’t. Because they don’t understand the terrain, they don’t understand what is happening. What #FixTheCountry has done so far, is to further prove to the whole nation that our system is fake and must fall at least that awareness has been created. They have shown the hypocrisy of the system, they have shown the falseness of the system, they have shown how the system is not working for you and me, but it is into work for just a few,” he said.



He further stated that #FixTheCountry protest is not necessarily against Nanan Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but against the whole political system of the country.





“The fight that #FixTheCountry is waging is not narrowed just down to Mr Akufo-Addo and the NPP, it is a fight against the apolitical establishment, it is a fight against the routine system. Look at the minority in parliament and tell me they are not cutting deals, tell me they not in cahoots with Mr Akufo-Addo and the government…tell me, just tell me,” he added.





