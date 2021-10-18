We have a lot of time, let’s not rush it – Mahama speaks on NDC elections

General News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• John Mahama is in the Volta region to thank the people



• He wants the NDC to model this exercise and not be in a hurry



• He has asked the party to scrutinize the processes of electing their branch executives



Former president, John Dramani Mahama, has urged his party not to be in a hurry in re-organizing because there is adequate time to properly ensure that they get the right people to represent the party at the local levels.



He said there will be the need to model the Thank You tour he is currently on in the elections of branch executives for the National Democratic Congress, going into future elections.



Responding to a question during his interview on Global FM in Ho, while in the Volta region for his Thank You tour, and monitored by GhanaWeb, the former president explained that there should be assigned roles to everyone so that they properly scrutinize the processes involved.



“We must not do all the branch elections at once; we must do it segment by segment, and we must get strong people from national – our former ministers, everybody to go… if we’re doing two regions: Volta and Oti, we should get our people to go to Volta and Oti and supervise the branch elections there, and make sure that at every polling station, we have the nine members elected.



“The way we’ve done this Thank You tour, let’s phase out the branch elections and say if we’re doing three regions, we’ll let everybody leave Accra – all the national executives, all our ex-ministers, and we’ll assign everybody to constituencies to supervise and make sure the branch elections are held,” he said.



He added that there appears to be more time on their hands now and so there should not be any rush in performing this exercise, urging his party to work accordingly to deliver the results they are expecting.



“Luckily this time, we have a lot more time and so let’s not rush it. Let’s take our time and make sure that in every of the thirty-something thousand polling stations, we have 9 members who are NDC people – loyal committed, dedicated, to stand in for the party,” he said.



The former president is in the region as part of his Thank You tour of the country, just right after completing the same exercise in the Central region. As part of the two-phased tour of the region, ex-president Mahama will meet the Agbogbomefia, Togbe Afede XIV, and the Asogli Traditional Council.



He will also hold an interaction with religious leaders at Dela Cathedral, Ho Kpodzi.



The former president will also grant a live radio interview at Global FM.



Other activities lined up include a visit to the residence of late Comrade Courage Worlasi Danku where he will commiserate with the family and sign a book of condolence in memory of the late Deputy Regional Youth Organizer at Sokode Gbagble.



Mr. Mahama will also meet party stakeholders at the G.M. Afeti Auditorium, Ho Technical University.



