We had a quorum to pass E-Levy - Majority insists

General News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament passes E-levy bill



Minority heads to Supreme Court to challenge passage of bill



Supreme Court ruling clarifies quorum for business and quorum for decision making



The majority caucus in Parliament has said that it had the quorum to push through with the passage of the Electronic Transfer levy (E-levy).



Addressing a press conference after the passage of the E-levy bill, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu insisted that there was no issue with regards to quorum formation in the House.



This is after a journalist had sought clarification on whether or not the majority had met the constitutional threshold to take a decision.



“Is there any issue about quorum? I’m not sure that quorum was an issue. There was a quorum,” Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stressed.



The Suame Member of Parliament also detailed that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will assent to the E-levy bill soon in order to make it a law for implementation.



According to him, Parliament will have to go through the bill to make all necessary corrections before it is eventually taken to the president.



“As soon as practicable. Usually, when bills are passed by Parliament we go through to ensure that the commas, the ‘I’s’ and the ‘t’s’ have been crossed and so on and so forth.



“Today because of the match I’m not sure that small committee can meet. Maybe after the president’s address tomorrow[March 30], a space will be found for it to be done. So I guess by the close of the week, it will be ready for the President’s assent” he said.



The issue of E-levy and quorum formation has in recent weeks become very topical in Parliament.



The minority MPs have been very particular about quorum formation in Parliament post the Supreme Court ruling on March 9.



They maintain that they are enforcing the ruling to the latter even though previously government business went on smoothly without issues of a quorum being raised.



The Minority on two occasions raised the issue of a quorum to ‘block’ the approval of a €20m loan agreement between Ghana and Germany.



They had earlier on “blocked” a €38m loan to construct five district hospitals stating that Parliament on the day did not have the requisite number of MPs to proceed with government business.



It has also been in stiff opposition to the E-levy arguing that it will impose hardship on Ghanaians.



While the majority caucus passed the bill on March 29, the group stormed out of the Chamber.



It later said in a press conference addressed by its leader, Haruna Iddrisu that the walkout was to prevent the majority group from having a quorum to pass the E-levy.







