We ganged up against Alan in 2008 to support Akufo-Addo – Boakye Agyarko reveals

Politics of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Minister of Energy Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko has revealed that some presidential candidate aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ganged up against Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen in the 2008 presidential primaries.



According to him, the decision to go against Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen was arrived at after meeting some elders of the party who Agyarko failed to name.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM Boakye Agyarko who is now vying to lead the party in the 2024 general elections, revealed that though their decision was not public, they threw their support for Akufo-Addo a night to the election.



“A night before the 2008 primaries at Legon, we were called to an elderly person in the NPP’s house and asked us to step down at that very night to throw our support behind Akufo-Addo, but we declined. We told them it was rather late, we can’t take such a decision without consulting our followers” Mr. Boakye Agyarko revealed.



According to him, though they declined the decision to withdraw from the race, yet they were asked to convince their followers to vote for Akufo-Addo.



In the 2008 Presidential Primaries of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo now president secured 47.9% of the total votes emerging as the winner while Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen the second runner had 32.5%.