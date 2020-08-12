General News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

We forgive you for your ignorance – Nigel Gaisie responds to Frimpong Manso

Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has clapped back at assertions made by President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, expressing disappointment at the latter.



According to Prophet Gaisie, Prof Frimpong Manso’s assertion that pastors who predict election results are fake proves he doesn’t really understand the word of God, the Bible.



While addressing NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and other party leadership, Rev. Prof Paul Frimpong Manso posited that individuals or men of God found in the practice of giving prophecies about results during election years are fake, urging politicians to disregard them.



He described the phenomenon as unfortunate, stressing that they were responsible for confusion in the country.



“There has been a practice of people prophesying about elections. I want to say in no uncertain terms that these things are wrong, false and fake, and we should not bank our hopes on them.



"God has given the power to choose the leader through elections, campaigns, through the ballot box. If it will be through prophecies, there will not be the need for elections and campaigns and ballot boxes. Dear politicians these people can exploit you, they can create confusion and they will make things wrong,” he noted.



But responding to these assertions, the Prophet Gaisie who also makes predictions about elections debunked Rev Frimpong Manso’s stance, adding that his statements were inconsistent with the Bible.



“It’s unfortunate that a man of his stature will make such inconsistent statement with scripture, because it’s not biblical… we go by the standards of the word of God. Prophetism as it was yesterday, today, will forever be. The word of God itself is prophetic… if any man of God condemns prophecies, we will forgive him, but for me I want to be consistent with scripture.”



“We forgive them, those who say fake and those things, they don’t know the word of God,” he told GhanaWeb in an interview.



Prophet Gaisie further disclosed that Ghana will retrogress into its state in 1983 if electorates vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December polls.

