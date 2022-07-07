We feel pains leaving our children in schools - Tain NAGRAT Chairman

Regional News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: DOCTOR KWADWO YE-LARGE

The Chairman for the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) in Tain and Banda, Mr. Sarfo Frimpong has said the government of Ghana needs to pay them the 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) they are seeking for else they will not cease their absence from classroom to teach.



Chairman of the NAGRAT for Tain and Banda during a cost of living discussion with Appiah Kubi, on Tain FM 'Anopa Nkommo' Morning Show explained that without the COLA, the teacher goes to the classroom demoralized and disappointed.



“The government, when you introspect has intricate with us on the COLA for so long, so no COLA, no Classroom," Mr. Sarfo stressed.



He explained that the NAGRAT’s demand for the 20% Cost of Living Allowance is justified, considering the rate of inflation in Ghana which stands at about 27.6% as of June 2022.



“Things are getting more expensive day by day. Food has become expensive, transport fares have gone up, and everything has shot up except the salaries of teachers. Seriously, teachers in Ghana are stressed and frustrated,” he added.



The NAGRAT leader said they had given the government to grant the 20 per cent Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) or risk the anger of staying home until their requests are met.



According to chairman, the current delay continues to affect the meager earnings of the workers, despite seeing the students stranded in the schools.



"I feel so pain to see the children in the schools wandering, but we have no options than to seek for our better living", he stated.