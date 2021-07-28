We fear the courts are being used to tilt the balance of power - Minority on Assin North ruling

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

• The Minority in Parliament have raised an alarm about court rulings in the country



• Haruna Iddrisu said that it is worrying the courts seem to be passing judgments on cases that are only tilting towards one side



• He was responding to the case of a Cape Coast court that there should be a re-run of elections in the Assin North constituency



The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has indicated that Ghana's courts are possibly being influenced in their rulings.



Responding to the ruling of the Cape Coast court on the Assin North MP's case, the leader of the Minority in Parliament said that this development was worrying.



The court on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, declared the election of James Gyakye Quayson as invalid and asked for a new election to be held in the constituency.



But the Minority in parliament has stated that they do not want to believe that perhaps the courts are being tilted in their decisions to serve the interests of some persons only.



"We do not want to believe the courts of Ghana have been captured to tilt the powers and balance of Ghana and to weaken time-tested checks and balances in this matter," the leader of the side said.



He made this known while addressing the press at Parliament today, July 28, 2021.



Mr Iddrisu also explained that there were clear breaches in the provision of the case as their colleague was not allowed to follow the right processes in correcting certain aspects of the case, even when the Supreme Court instructed it.



The court, which was presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency as null and void.



The ruling stated that the MP is “restrained from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency within the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana and further presenting himself to be sworn in as Member of Parliament-elect as such until the final determination of the petition.”



