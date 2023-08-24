We eat, have fun together but come out to lie to you – Education Minister cautions teachers about politicians

General News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has given a cautionary message to educators, urging them to be wary of politicians and their statements and promises.



He emphasized that politicians often present a united front behind the scenes but manipulate the truth for their own agenda in public.



Speaking during the launch of the 2023 Teacher Prize Day in Accra on August 23, 2023, Dr. Adutwum revealed that politicians, even those within his own party, criticize government efforts while simultaneously benefiting from the system.



He called for greater vigilance among Ghanaians, particularly teachers, when evaluating the claims and promises made by politicians. Dr. Adutwum believes that politicians are prone to disregarding the progress made and misrepresenting achievements for personal gain.



"Politicians are our worst enemies because sometimes I look at it and I am saying to myself, as a citizen of Ghana, if I wasn't a politician, how would I feel if I hear both parties lambasting each other and discounting the achievements they've chalked with taxpayer's money and saying that they have done nothing," he stated.



Furthermore, the Education Minister urged teachers not to be swayed by misleading statements from politicians. He acknowledged that politicians engage in constructive work, but cautioned against accepting their falsehoods.



"Politicians have done some good work, so when they are lying to you, don't hear them. When we are in Parliament we don't say those things; we eat together, have fun together, we come on TV and we lie to you to get you so frustrated," he explained.



Dr. Adutwum also provided an example to illustrate his point, questioning how anyone could assert that the teacher-student ratio in Ghana's Senior High Schools is as high as 1:24,000.



