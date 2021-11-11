We dress like desert Arabs due to dusty nature of our roads - Chief 'cries out'

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The acting president of the Agoroyesum Traditional Area of Amansie South in the Ashanti Region, Nana Tabi Ayabeng III, has appealed to the government to repair their deplorable road.



According to the chief, since he was born in the area, he has never seen the road tarred.



He said they are forced to dress as Arabs with their faces covered due to the poor nature of the road.



Living in the community he said is like living in a desert.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the road is dusty and gets worse during the rainy season.



He stated that passengers who ply the road are forced to cover their noses or faces with cloth due to the severe dusty nature of the road.



He said the situation was unhealthy for residents in the area, thus the government must take steps in repairing the deplorable nature of the road.



He said when it rains, it becomes difficult to access the road, especially for people who are seeking medical care or pregnant women due for delivery.



He noted that they are forced to use motorcycles to access other communities in extreme situations.



”In some situations, the patients die because of how poor the road is and so, as the traditional leader. I am appealing to the government to fix the road for us. We are tired, and we want to see the road tarred.”



He reminded President Akufo-Addo to deliver on his promise to the residents and fix the poor road.