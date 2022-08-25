We don't want to fight galamsey - Kabila to gov't

General News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Former acting General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh is skeptical about Ghana's fight against galamsey and whether or not the country will win this fight.



According to him, actions by the government and the populace prove that the nation doesn't want to curb the illegal mining, locally called 'galamsey', that has destroyed water bodies and the environment.



Galamsey has over the years been menacing the mining sector and become a bane of Ghana's economy.



Both previous and successive governments have largely pledged to combat this mining menace but to no avail.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly referred to as 'Kabila', called on the State authorities to be serious with fighting galamsey.



"We don't want to fight because we use our mouth to say we want to fight but our actions show that we don't fight it . . . We are just tickling ourselves . . . And until we come to the term that we are living a deception and we need to change track and do the right things, life is about how we live it," he said.



He partly blamed government appointees for emboldening the galamseyers to continue with their illegal activities because, to him, instead of them (appointees) serving the nation, they are rather busy enriching themselves.



"Those we can say are toddlers, all of a sudden, it's about what position. It's about what material wealth. No more about service to nation!", he stated.



Navy personnel deployed to halt galamsey activities on Ankobra, Offin rivers



The government has deployed a Platoon of Naval personnel to ward off illegal miners operating on the Ankobra and Offin rivers.



The move is to complement an operation recently undertaken by the Operation Halt Two team of the Ghana Armed Forces to prevent mining activities on water bodies.



The deployment of the officers follows the decision by the Minerals Commission and Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to step up protection of the water bodies following the recent viral videos of galamsey activities on Offin River.





