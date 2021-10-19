We don’t take your commitment for granted – Mahama to Volta region

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former President and the 2020 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has commended the people of the Volta region for their continuous support for the NDC throughout the times.



Mr. Mahama said the people of the Volta region remain the backbone to the party’s electoral successes since 1992 -a support he said the NDC appreciates and does not take for granted.



Mr. Mahama who was speaking at the Asogli Palace earlier today in Ho as part of his one-day “Thank You” tour of the Volta region has assured the people of the region of the needed development when next the NDC forms government.



He said, “I want to thank you the people of the Volta for your continuous support throughout the years; in happiness, in sorrow, throughout whatever condition we go through, the people of the Volta region have stood behind the NDC and I want to assure you that we don’t take your support for granted at all, we appreciate your support and we don’t take it for granted.”



Touching on the outcome of the 2020 elections result, Mr. Mahama once more praised the people of the region, noting that the NDC’s vote in the region appreciated further with about 113,000 votes.



“If you look at the vote we got in 2016 when the region was not divided, the vote that we got in the part that is still being called the Volta region went up by 113,000 votes. And this was despite all the intimidation during the registration, the closure of the borders, the Western Togoland issues and the invasion of soldiers into the region, NDC still appreciated in votes by 113,000 votes.”



“So if the NDC went from about 4.7 million votes to almost 6.3 million votes, the appreciation in the votes the NDC got in the 2020 elections, a 113,000 of those votes came from the Volta region,” he added.



Mr. Mahama’s tour of the region has since taken him t the Dela Cathedral where he interacted with religious leaders in the region on some other national issues.



The former President is also expected to address party stakeholders at the G.M Afeti Auditorium in Ho.