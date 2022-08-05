We don’t take any monies at our offices – Director of Passports

General News of Friday, 5 August 2022

The Director of Passports in Ghana, Louis Obeng, has stated that no monies are exchanged at their offices.



According to him, no one at their offices are supposed to extract monies from people coming for their passports and so if there is any such thing going on, the public should report it so the matter is investigated.



“The passport office is not charging any extra money to print booklets for applicants. Indeed, with the online system that we have, passport office does not take monies in our offices. Every payment is made online.



“So, if there’s somebody who pays money to an officer who claims he is a passport office staff, that is illegal. And I as a director of passports and someone who speaks on behalf of my ministry, we are prepared to listen to those people and investigate.



“There are people going round taking monies and claiming, ‘I work at passport office’ but what we realise is that many of these people, they don’t work there,” he said.



Louis Obeng, speaking on Citi FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, added that it rests on him and his officers to let Ghanaians know that they are not expected to pay any monies at their offices.



He stressed however that there are some arrangements at the Premium Passport Center in Accra that differ from what goes on at the other passport acquisition centers.



“Our duty is to let the applicants know they are not supposed to pay anything extra for the passport.



“For Accra Digital Center which is the premium center, there is a special arrangement there where you go and we charge you extra for the service you deliver online. Extra charges apply, you pay for the services you get and they give you a receipt.



“We have what we call expedited cases that may attract official fees of 150 and official ones that attract a fee of GH¢100 and the payments are done online so you don’t come to passport office to give money to anyone,” he stressed.



The Accra Passport Office helplines are as follows:



030 221 4944 for the Ghana Passport Premium Application Centre



027 899 1406 for the Online passport Application Accra headquarters



