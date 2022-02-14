‘We don’t support harassment of journalists’ - Korankye Ankrah cautions government

General News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A number of government critics arrested



Civil Society groups decry the wave of arrests



Rev. Korankye Ankrah prays for two embattled critics of government



Head pastor of Royal House Chapel International, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah, has cautioned government against arrests of journalists as has recently been witnessed.



He also warned that the citizenry will also begin to take an active part in policing politicians and demanding accountability from them.



He made the comments over the weekend during a church service attended by two government critics who have recently been charged with publication of false news.



The duo are Mensah Thompson, the Executive Director of ASEPA and Kwabena Bobie Ansah, journalist with Accra FM.



“We don’t support harassment of journalists who are going about doing their work to call power to account for the power that the people of Ghana have invested in them.



“We the people of Ghana, we have resolved that not only shall we go to queue and to vote for our leaders and go to sleep. When we vote for them, we will call them to accountability,” Korankye Ankrah stressed.



The respected clergyman also noted that the case involving the two will make Ghana a better place. “We are telling them (politicians) that this is not going to be an assignment for the journalists and the courts only but for every citizen of this nation.



“The freedom and the liberty of the press will move to another level as a result of this case. Our nation will be a better place by the time this case is over. Those in power will account to the people, they will not take our people for a ride anymore,” he stressed.



The two personalities were called to the front during the service as the priest intervened on their behalf and prayed against any looming threats in their path.



Arrest of government critics



A number of government critics – journalists and activists – have recently been hauled before the courts for different offences.



One journalist was sentenced to jail, three others arrested and charged to court, and the fifth; picked up and being held pending arraignment on Monday, February 14, 2022.



The wave of arrests and prosecution has triggered concerns about the way and manner in which government is going after critics with criminal processes in instances that some politicians, civil society groups and social commentators aver that civil processes should suffice.



1 - Godsbrain Blessed Smart, the host of Onua TV’s Maakye program, was in December 2021 arrested for calling for a revolution in the country while decrying the rate of corruption and decadence in governance.



2 – A Radio XYZ presenter, Oheneba Boamah Bennie was last week jailed two weeks for contempt for statements he allegedly made against Supreme Court judges after the 2020 elections.



3 - Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of ASEPA, a think tank, charged with publication of false news by a Circuit Court in Accra and was subsequently admitted to bail of GHC50,000 with two sureties.



4 - Kwabena Bobie Ansah of Accra FM arrested on Thursday, February 10 for making untrue allegations against the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia.



5 - Police confirm arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor, an activist and convener with the #FixTheCountry Movement, for threatening a coup in a Facebook post.



Mahama reacts to recent arrest of journalists



In an open letter to President Akufo-Addo, former President John Dramani Mahama lamented what he said was the criminalization of speech under the current government.



The latter part of his piece which cited some of the above case read: “This is a dangerous blueprint you are fashioning for our dear nation and it must not be encouraged. Your actions as President have totally discredited your self-acquired accolade as a human rights lawyer and activist.



“Ghana has long emerged from the unfortunate past where journalists were cowed by incarceration and brutalization.



“I fear that if you do not take immediate action to arrest this unfortunate trend, when you exit the high office of President in January 2025, freedom of speech and a free media will certainly not be counted as part of the legacy you leave behind.”