We don’t owe you anything – Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso hits back at Kaaka’s family

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, a member of the ministerial committee that investigated the Ejura violence has hit back at the family of Ibrahim Mohammed (Macho Kaaka) following their criticism of the report.



He is ruffled by a supposition from the family that the committee did not uncover the persons behind the attack that resulted in the death of Macho Kaaka.



Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso restated the mandate of the committee which was to investigate the happenings post-Kaaka’s death.



He said, “Let’s get things straight – ab initio, the committee was smeared with all kinds of propaganda, and I think all of us, especially the media, should have to help to educate people [on the committee’s work].



“The committee was not tasked to investigate Kaaka’s death and if the family knew what the committee should have done, then they should ask for another committee. Kaaka’s death was a criminal case and committees are not set up on criminal cases.



“We advise that if they [the family] have any information they should give it to the police who are still working on the case. Our committee was not asked to investigate Kaaka’s death.



“Our mandate was post-Kaaka events. Of course, the starting point will be Kaaka’s death, and [then] we establish whatever we have to establish as the basis for what we have to find out.



“Before that, the media was awash with all kinds of things, misleading the public against the committee. And then they said our work has been doctored. Doctored by who? Our work, has it been given to any other person apart from the government?” Asaaseradio.com quoted him.



He added, “And so the misconception that we should have dealt with Kaaka’s death is a very wrong conception … and we don’t owe the family anything … I’m angry about this and all of us on the committee … are angry … that the family was made to believe we were not going to do a good job.”



He was reacting to complaints by the family of Macho Kaaka that the committee’s work was riddled with inaccuracies.



Nasiru Mohammed a brother of Kaaka told Citi FM that the family is not enthused by some conclusions and recommendations made by the committee.



“Going through the document, you will realize that there are a lot of factual inaccuracies. But what can we do? It is human beings who sat before four individuals, and they came out with this, so we have to study it. But generally. I have problems with everything about the findings and recommendations.”



“We have lived for centuries and there is no feud among us. We think that in the law court, we can examine some of the testimonies because some of the witnesses knew they were going to peddle falsehood, so they went in camera. So to be frank, we are not happy with the report, it contains a lot of speculations and factual inaccuracies.”



