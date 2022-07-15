We don’t need gari processing factory, we need a hospital - NDC, Huni Valley Ward

Regional News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: Thomas Tetteh

The leadership of the NDC in the Huni Valley Ward of Prestea Huni Valley Constituency says the Huni Valley community does not need a gari processing factory again, the previous two factories set up did not survive.



According to them the previous gari factories did not survive because the youth in the area did not embrace it, so there was no need to establish another one.



Former MP for Prestea Huni Valley, Lawyer Barbara Oteng Gyasi fulfilled a promise to build a gari and oil palm processing factories at Huni Valley to serve as a source of employment for the youth in the community during the 2016 elections. But these two factories have not been commissioned for use after the construction.



Speaking at a press conference to express their displeasure at the neglect of Huni Valley community’s share of development and other basic needs in the constituency the Communications Officer, Alex Kwasi Aidoo noted that, that aside from the gari processing factory not being feasible in the community, “the land on which these factories were built is a swampy area where a native relocated due to flooding.”



He added that “the money spent in building these factories has gone waste because there is no work going on in these processing factories."



He explained that the leadership wished that the amount used in building these factories was invested in upgrading the Huni Valley Health Centre to a Poly Clinic to reduce the rate of mortalities due to the referrals of minor cases to Tarkwa government hospital.



The leadership is also worried about the community’s inability to start community mining as an alternative to the galamsey activities which has been banned in the whole of Ghana.



According to them, all major communities in the Prestea Huni Valley Constituency are operating community mining except Huni Valley which needs urgent attention, because the only source of livelihood for the youth has been taken from them.



Construction of Huni Valley town roads which started during the election 2020 campaign season has come to a halt leaving depriving residents of portable water because most pipelines supplying water to the people were destroyed during the construction time.



They called on the government to release funds to the contractor to enable him to complete the project in order to restore water to residents.



