‘We don’t need a new Constitution’ – Pianim

Kwame Pianim, a leading member of the governing NPP, has opposed calls for a new Constitution for the reason that the 1992 Constitution has outlived its ‘usefulness’.



According to him, if the current Constitution is considered problematic, then only the aspects considered so should be amended and not that the entire document be changed.



The renowned economist explained during his speech at the launch of the John Evans Atta Mills, JEAM, Memorial Heritage in Accra that, Members of Parliament have a role to play in dealing with the weakness of the constitution.



“I do not agree with those who are saying, we need a new constitution. The constitution we have, with a few judicial adjudications can be brought to light, a few changes.



“We don’t need to overhaul or get a new constitution. What is wrong with the constitution is us, Ghanaians. The president has too much powers but the president doesn’t pass laws.



“There are 275 MPs sitting there, they are supposed to approve the ministers, not the president. So we say yes they are the Ministers, we have the Council of State who are supposed to make certain appointments in consultation with or on the advice of. I don’t know what documents they say the president should bring when it is in consultation with them or on the advice of.



“So it is not the president who has too much powers, it is for us to stand up and be courageous to say Mr President these persons you want to occupy this position are not good enough, they are not experienced enough,” Kwame Pianim noted.



Some Ghanaians including members of the Economic Fighters League, have said the current constitution of Ghana is to blame for what they describe as, rot, suffering and ill-governance being experienced in the country, which according to them has led to retrogression and discrimination.



In a statement to mark Constitution Day, the Fighters said the 1992 Constitution was deliberately drafted, gazetted and adopted just to benefit a few elites.



“Constitutions are the foundations upon which democratic countries are built. They are supposed to guard against oppression and be the source of hope for the less privileged. Unfortunately, we are being governed with a constitution that serves the interest of the few to the detriment of the majority.



“For few years now, the Economic Fighters League has made it our foremost agenda to push for the abolishment of the 1992 Sakawa constitution because of our conviction that we cannot have a bad constitution and expect a good society.”



The statement further stated that it was a great joy to see that “Ghanaians are getting increasingly aware that their enemy is the 1992 Constitution” after years of consistent advocacy and that the current Constitution “must die if we must live.”







