We don’t know whether Dampare is NDC or NPP – Adom-Otchere clarifies views on viral audio

Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, has reacted to the leaked audio in which a politician and senior police officer are allegedly heard discussing ways to oust Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.



In the audio, Adom-Otchere’s name and his show come up as the police officer refers to an edition where in his analysis, he lists Dampare as potential vice-presidential aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Adom-Otchere explained that Dampare was cited not as a politician but as an outsider who could compliment either an NDC or ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket.



He stated further that on the side of the NPP, Dampare was a potential vice if the NPP choses Dr. Bawumia as its flagbearer.



“We do not know whether Dr. Dampare is NDC, as a matter of public record, we threw in the ticket of Dampare as running mate to John Mahama and also as Dampare as running mate to the NPP candidate if it is Dr Bawumia.



“If it is Dr. Bawumia, then Dampare’s ticket is being talked about by some people and that is true. People in both NDC and NPP have thought about the Dampare ticket, not as a partisan ticket but a ticket which brings in an outsider of sorts,” he stressed.



