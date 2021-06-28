We don’t know group that attempted closing down Lighthouse Chapel – Asante Youth Association

Regional News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Asante Youth Association (AYA) has said they are yet to identify the group in the Asante Kingdom that attempted to close down the Lighthouse Chapel International branch at Bantama in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.



Some youth who called themselves Asante Force posted a notice on the Lighthouse Chapel International branch at Bantama with the inscription "Lighthouse Chapel closed by Asante Force" on Saturday, 26 June 2021 in an attempt to close it down.



Intervention by the police who provided security paved the way for a successful church service on Sunday, 27 June 2021.



The main gate to the premises of the church was opened when Class News’ regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah visited the church on Monday, 28 June 2021.



The General Secretary of AYA, Mr. Tweneboah Koduah, talking to Class news said that a meeting has been held on the action taken by the yet to be identified group.



He noted that during their press conference recently, they called on the Regional Security Council and the regional police command to show interest in the situation because the association cannot control all of its members.



Mr. Koduah said although they have done their best to calm down the nerves of the various groups in the Asante Kingdom, some are still angry over the insult on Asantehene by the Leader and Founder of the Church, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills.



He, therefore, called for the Regional Security Council to have an interest in the situation and safeguard what is happening while entreating members to calm down tempers.