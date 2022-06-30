‘We don’t care whether govt will go to IMF or Afghanistan,’ E-Levy must be cancelled – Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians are suffering, Sammy Gyamfi



E-Levy must be cancelled now, we can’t wait till 2024, Sammy Gyamfi



E-Levy only generates 10% of projected earnings - Gabby Otchere-Darko



The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said that government must cancel the Electronic Transfer Level (E-Levy) as soon as possible.



According to him, the levy should be cancelled because it is worsening the livelihood of Ghanaians who are already enduring a lot of hardships due to the current economic situation in the country, 3newsroom.com reports.



Sammy Gymfi, who made these remarks during the Arise Ghana demonstration, added Ghanaians do not care whether the cancellation of the E-Levy will mean that the government will have to go for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.



“We are tired of paying the e-levy, it is not a tax it is thievery. We don’t care whether the government will go to IMF or Afghanistan.



“We cannot continue to pay e-levy until 2024. For now, we are dying, we can’t wait till 2024, the E-levy must be scrapped now,” Gyamfi who is an organizer of the Arise Ghana demonstration said.



Meanwhile, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has bemoaned the state of the country’s revenue generation.



According to him, despite the passage of the Electronic Transfer Levy in March 2022 and subsequent implementation in May, the tax measure is only delivering 10 percent of the estimated revenues for the country.



“After 5 months of stalemate and bashing, the e-levy, after implementation, is delivering only 10% of estimated revenues; our revenues remain very low as compared to the rest of the world; debt levels dangerously high, cedi, like most currencies, struggling against the US dollar,” a tweet Gabby shared read.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/BOG