We don't care about losing seats – Sam George on minority boycotting parliament

General News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has declared that the minority in parliament is resolute in their decision to boycott parliamentary business.



The MP explained that until Akufo-Addo and his government halt the persecution of the minority caucus, NDC MPs will continue to be absent on the days any of their members has to go to court.



Sam Nartey George speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM further added that, the NDC does not care about losing parliamentary seats as a result of their absence from the House.



“Akufo-Addo will go down in the history of this country as the worst president and most undemocratic person. And we must resist him at every turn if it means losing 137 seats in Parliament. They should declare the 137 seats vacant and let’s have a by-election. After all, that will bring a lot of development to our 137 constituencies because that is their stalking,” Sam George said.



“The 137 of us have decided and are definite in our minds. We are not going to the chamber any day they take our colleagues to court and persecute them,” he added.



It would be recalled that the minority in parliament agreed to snub parliamentary proceedings whenever an NDC MP went to court. This was in solidarity with Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson who is standing trial for forgery and perjury.



ABJ/WA



You can watch the latest episode of Everyday People below









You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







