We do not support E-Levy 100 % - Momo Agents

General News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The National Public Relations Officer (PRO) for Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAG), Mr Charles Kwesi Addo has debunked publications that the Association has thrown a 100 per cent support towards the E-levy as published on some media platforms.



It was reported that some Members of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana on May 10, 2022 in a meeting with the President, Nana Addo Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo at the Jubilee House threw their weight behind the electronic transaction levy popularly known as the E-levy.



This raised eyebrows considering the fact that the Momo Agents opposed the E-levy right from the onset.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu Mr Charles Kwesi Addo said going to have discussions with the President on the E-levy does not mean they support the E-Levy 100 per cent.



According to him, the E-Levy has been passed and therefore they cannot do anything about it than to support it.



He again said even before the E-levy was passed, they petitioned a number of institutions including the office of the President, the Opposition, the Ministry of Communications, and the Finance Ministry, adding that it is now that they have had the chance to meet with the President.



Mr Charles Kwesi raised concerns that since the implementation of the E-levy, the education has been poor and therefore declared their support to help government educate the people concerning the implementation of the E-levy.



He also stated that before the implementation, the agents were made to understand that there will no deductions on monies sent money to the banks “but after the implementation, the agents were being deducted when they send money to the bank”



He complained that the capital is what they are working with and so if the E-Levy is deducted from their capital, at some point, it will get finished.



These and other challenges he said were raised at the meeting, urging Government to address that challenges moving forward.



“People are saying Momo Agents have endorsed E-levy, the E-levy has been passed and it is already a law now, how do we go and change it? E-levy is already working, it is the challenges that it has brought to us that we are finding solutions to it so that our job will go on,” he said.



He continued that,"if we go to the Presidency and tell government there are some challenges that need to be addressed, does it mean that we have supported E-Levy with 100 per cent?”



Meanwhile, he blamed the media for the above publication, saying that later, they will release a press statement to clarify issues.