We do not need the presence of the Police here, they’re brutalising us – Wasipe Youth

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The youth of Wasipe have demanded that police officers be removed from the Wasipe Kingdom.



The dissatisfied youth accused the police of being unprofessional.



Tanko Bafoga, who read a press release on behalf of the youth, stated that they have had enough of police brutality and unlawful arrests of Wasipe Kingdom residents.



He added that security was unable to determine the main reason for the brutality and unlawful arrest, as they attribute these actions to the attack on the regional police commander of the Savannah region on the one hand, and the land dispute between Gonjas and Mamprusi on the other.



"It is with great essence to father here this after to vent out our frustrations, anger and lamentations on the issue of the unfortunate brutalities, torture, humiliation and intimidation poured on the entire Daboya community by the state-sponsored criminals who call themselves security personnel. It is rather unfortunate that state security couldn’t tell the reason behind the brutalities and arrests. On the one hand, they attribute it to the threat to the regional commander, and on the other hand, it is attributed to the land disputes between Gonjas and Mamprusis.”



According to him, if the issue was about land disputes, then the people of the area want to state categorically and clearly that we are not ready to release any land both traditionally and administratively. The land in dispute is the sole property of Wasipe traditional area, and not even the Overlord of Mamprusi can dispute that.”



He stated that because there was no evidence of an attack on the Police Commander, it was inappropriate for the police to brutalise them.



He also brought up the name of the Vice President, blaming him for what had happened.



He challenged the President and his Vice to take action on the issue.



Speaking on behalf of the Queen mothers, Hawawu Dramani stated that they are starving because their husbands and sons are fleeing unlawful brutality and arrest.



She went on to say that their farms have come to a halt because farm produce has been left to rot due to a lack of proper care and practises.



According to Hawawu Dramani, six people were beaten by sneaks and are currently receiving treatment in nearby villages.



This was due to the Police constantly pursuing them in order to arrest them, causing them to sleep in the bush.