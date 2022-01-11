We didn’t expect 2021 to end with MPs exhibiting their punching prowess – Otumfuo

General News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has said although the eighth parliament of Ghana did not begin its work in the most edifying way, no one expected the lawmakers to end the year 2021 by exhibiting their punching prowess on the floor of parliament.



Ghana’s lawmakers traded blows among themselves in late December last year while deliberating over the 1.75% e-levy proposed by the government.



All hell broke loose on the floor of the House on 20 December 2021 when the First Deputy Speaker, Mr. Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding over the business of the chamber as the Speaker, attempted to vote to pass the contentious E-Levy under a certificate of urgency.



Reacting to the behavior of the lawmakers at the opening of the maiden media capacity enhancement program at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, 10 January 2022, Otumfuo said the behavior of the lawmakers was unexpected.



He said: “We have just come to a year in which our constitutional order was put to its severest stress”.



“The commencement of work on the eighth parliament of the Fourth Republic has not been in the most edifying tradition”.



“But no one could have expected that the year would conclude with an honorable House degenerating into a brawl, with very honorable members putting aside their debating skills to exhibit their punching prowess,” the Asantehene said.



“The stress on our highest institutions of state and the nation’s side, shows clearly that we cannot afford to be complicit or take anything for granted shortly”.



“Recognizing this also makes it necessary for us to take a good look at ourselves and the path we have embarked upon and see any faults that may appear so that we can take appropriate steps to mend them”.



“Such constant introspection is necessary if we are to avoid the unexpected and secure the future for generations to come”.



“It is understandable that the focus of such introspection shall be highest on our political leaders who, after all, occupy what political scientists consider the first and second estates of the realm namely the executive and judiciary – and we must also empathize with the Chief Justice as he moves to protect the judiciary”.