We didn’t do Free SHS because we didn’t want children fighting over food – Opoku-Agyemang

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Prof Jane Naana Opoku- Agyemang, the former Minister for Education during former President John Dramani Mahama’s presidency has assigned a reason for the then National Democratic Congress (NDC) government's decision not to roll out a Free Senior High School programme.



According to her, the NDC in government chose the progressively Free SHS as against the en-masse Free SHS implemented by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) today.



"We refused to do the NPP’s kind of Free SHS to prevent the students from fighting over food," she said.



"There is no food to feed the children because of the NPP's free-for -all programme," she explained.



My team at the Ministry knew that the NPP’s concept of Free SHS is problematic because the research was available for them to read.



She said research from the West African Examination Council (WEAC) among others abound for them and the handing over notes were all available for them.



"Now the National Buffer Stock Company is in shambles and cannot supply food to the schools and they are blaming the NDC for it after six years of leaving power?" she queried.



Prof Jane stressed that the NPP arrow cannot be pointed at the NDC.



The former Education Minister who became the running mate to former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 general elections said these in an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman) on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



"In 2020, when we said the implementation of the Free SHS was problematic and that we will review it, the naysayers said we will cancel it," she said.



"They have come to terms with the teething problems of the implementation of the Free SHS so they should review it and make it better," she told the governing NPP.



She called on the NPP to review Free SHS and find out what is wrong with the policy