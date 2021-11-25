We didn’t authorize sacking of students from their hostel over lesbianism – UPSA mg’t

General News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

The management of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) have said they did not authorize the sacking of students from their hostel over acts of lesbianism.



The management said in a statement that “no disciplinary report on the alleged incident is before it for a final decision.”



The statement added, “Any disciplinary communication that does not follow the above procedure is not authorised by Management.”



Two students of UPSA were earlier reported on Wednesday, November 24 to have been sacked from their hostel for engaging in acts of lesbianism.



Their action, according to a notice, was against the university’s rules.



The notice further warned students to “Desist from sexual misconduct and observe all other rules and regulations in the Hostel as well as the Student Handbook. Any student caught infringing any of the regulations will not be spared,”



“Engaging in acts of lesbianism is contrary to Section 1.28.11(g) of the Student Handbook of the University of Professional Studies, Accra; 2018 and Schedule G 8.3 (23) of the Statute of the University.



“They have since been dismissed from UPSA Hostel awaiting further sanctions from Management,” part of the announcement read.