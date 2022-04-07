We didn’t report absentee MPs because we thought they had genuine reasons - MP

Politics of Thursday, 7 April 2022

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Oda, Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah says

the MPs did not take a bold step to report absentee MPs to the Privileges

Committee because they felt the absentee they (MPs) might have had genuine

reasons that took them away from parliament.



Former Kumbungu lawmaker, Ras Mubarak petitioned the Speaker to discipline

these lawmakers for absenting themselves from Parliament without permission.



In his petition, he said “It has come to my notice through parliament’s

Hansard, and newspaper and radio report that some four Members of Parliament,

namely Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome-Kwabenya; Hon. Henry Quartey, MP for

Ayawaso Central; Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum, MP for Ahanta West; and Hon. Ken Ohene

Agyapong, MP for Assin Central have all absented themselves from Parliament for

more than fifteen sittings of a meeting of Parliament without the permission of

Mr. Speaker in writing.



“In view of this reported breach of the constitutional provision, I

respectfully petition your high office to direct for their conduct to be

referred to the Privileges Committee for consideration and necessary action.”



The Speaker then referred Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong, and Henry Quartey to

the Privileges Committee as stated by Ras Mubarak.



In the speaker’s ruling, he quoted article 75 (2) of the constitution

detailing the absenteeism of members of parliament.



But Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak forcefully resisted the speaker’s

ruling on referring the three MPs to the Privileges Committee.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi, Mr. Akwasi Acquah said the punctual MPs did not report the absentee MPs knowing how Parliament operates.



This was when the host asked them why they did not report the matter to the Speaker officially but waited for an outsider to do so.



“We all know MPs that started the work and we know how the work is. If someone has not reported in parliament, maybe he or she was unable to tell us through the right channel and you will realize it was not intentional. Maybe something was stopping the person from coming to parliament.



"Aside from that, we all do understand ourselves and we know how the work is.

This issue has come up because of the numbers in parliament,” he said.