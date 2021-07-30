We did not pay any money to former Jomoro MP over construction of market – CODA

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) has dismissed claims by the Jomoro constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress that it engaged the former Member of Parliament, Paul Essien as a contractor in the construction of markets and made payments to him in this regard.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, CODA refuted with pictorial evidence claims by the NDC that the markets were not constructed.



It also dismissed assertions that Paul Essien received payments for the construction of the markets at Tikobo Number 1 and Elubo despite not undertaking the projects.



CODA in detailing the processes that led to the execution of the two projects in the Jomoro constituency said that the allegations levelled by the NDC were borne out of ignorance and propaganda.



“It must be stated emphatically that the former MP did not receive any payment in respect of the two completed projects. Indeed, the former MP was not engaged as a contractor or agent to act on behalf of the Ministry to execute the two completed projects.



“The allegations of payments to the MP can only be borne of ignorance about the funding mechanism of IPEP as there is no mobilization under the terms of contract and hence impossible for the contractor or any other person to have received any payment in advance of commencement of the projects,” parts of the statement read.



In a related development, the office of the former Jomoro MP has also rubbished the allegations, disclosing that the claims have no basis.



“The attention of the office of the Former MP of Jomoro, Hon. Paul Essien has been drawn to a recent news publication and radio commentary by the Communications Officer of the NDC in Jomoro Constituency, Patrick Ellonu, over the above-mentioned heading.



“Truth be told that per our checks on the grounds, no press conference was done at the said town in their press release. Because no Radio/Tv or media house was invited or named to have reported on the press conference, rather, the Communications Officer hides in his pigeonhole to write lies and feed them to the public.



“And it is in this light that we respond accordingly to that frivolous and erroneous statement from the errand boys in the NDC party who are trying to tarnish the hard-earned reputation of Hon. Paul Essien,” parts of their statement read.



Patrick Ellonu, the communications officer of the NDC, at a supposed press conference alleged that Peter Essien received payment for projects he did not execute when he was the lawmaker for the Jomoro Constituency.



