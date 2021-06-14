We did not boycott Adjei Mensah Korsah's vetting - Muntaka

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Deputy ranking member of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak has dismissed reports that the minority members on the committee boycotted the vetting of the Deputy Local Government Minister nominee, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah on Friday.



The minority side of the Appointments Committee reportedly boycotted the vetting of Deputy Minister-Designate for Local Government and Rural Development, Mr. Korsah, citing the unresolved post-election violence in Techiman South which claimed two lives and injured six as the reason for their boycott.



The majority side proceeded to vet him without their colleagues from the other side.



But Muntaka Monday explained the absence of minority members of the committee at the Friday sitting was not a boycott as was reported.



According to him, it was in compliance with a directive by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to the committee not to sit on the said day in order to support the National Green Day tree planting activity.



The Asawase Member of Parliament (MP) said it was rather the members of the majority who disrespected the Speaker and proceeded to have a sitting.