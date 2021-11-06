We demand justice - Family of teenager stabbed to death by another student

General News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Larhan Sam’un was 15-years-old



• He is believed to have been separating a scuffle between two others



• The suspect is helping the police with investigations



The family of a form one student of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School in the Ashanti region who was stabbed to death after he attempted resolving a scuffle between of his other mates are demanding justice.



Larhan Sam’un’s family want the school authorities to ensure if it is established that their son was actually killed by another student, that the law takes its course in the matter, reports citinewsroom.com.



The 15-year-old is reported to have been killed with a knife on November 5, 2021, while in the process of resolving a scuffle.



The case has since been reported to the police while Alhaji Abubakar Siddick, an uncle of the deceased and the spokesperson for the family of the deceased insist that although the suspect has admitted to committing the act, they are hopeful that the matter will be followed through to the end, ensuring that they get the needed justice for their late son.



“There are laws in Ghana that deal with people who have committed a crime like this. So all the family is seeking is for justice to be served. What needs to be done for the suspect to realize that he has committed a crime must be done. Our deceased relative is calm, so we are really saddened by his passing,” he said.



