'We cannot tolerate that' - Bagbin slams Police over Sosu arrest saga

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has stated that parliamentarians are not above the law but processes in seeking their arrest or an invitation for them to appear before the police must be followed.



Speaking on the matter involving the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, he said the Police had no such powers to arrest the MP on the day of the demonstration.



He said the residents had advertised their demonstration, the Police had deployed their men to cover the event and yet, sent different officers to arrest the MP.



He averred that the attempt to arrest lawyer Sosu on the day of the demonstration was not lawful because the MP was performing his parliamentary function.



Speaker Bagbin addressing journalists on Monday, November 15, 2021, said he could put his neck out for the MP and defend him because the way he has been treated by the Police was not the best.



He insisted that the attempt to arrest Sosu was an obstruction of his duty as an MP and Article 112 of the constitution was clear on that.



He described the action as a contempt of parliament.



”We cannot tolerate that. But to reduce the tension, and to let us continue to work together, in consultation with leadership, we would be having a meeting with the other stakeholders to discuss this matter, and we will be guided by the judicial opinion and we as parliament have to legislate on the nature, the scope and the sanctions involved with contempt of parliament.”