We cannot re-elect Adwoa Safo for 2024 – Dome-Kwabenya Constituency Executives

Politics of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency have expressed scepticism about Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo's recent public apology.



The former deputy Majority Leader, who faced criticisms over her extended absence from parliament, offered her apologies to the public in a video.



However, Dome-Kwabenya's NPP General Secretary, Theophilus Larbi, has cast doubts on the sincerity of her apology and raised concerns about her potential re-election as the party's parliamentary candidate for the upcoming general elections.



Larbi, speaking on behalf of the party’s constituency leadership on citinews, said, "If she has rendered an unqualified apology, who are we as humans to say we are not taking it, we have accepted her apology, but what does she want us to do for her after the apology? If she is interested in the seat again, then what I will say as a Constituency Secretary is that we are sorry."



He went on to explain the rationale behind their reservations, stating, "The reason being that, we are the representation of the people in this constituency. The majority of the people say if we bring Hon Adwoa Safo back again, they will not vote for the party, and as a person and officer who means well for this party, I have to listen."



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Larbi emphasized the dissatisfaction among residents over Adwoa Safo's repeated absence from parliament and her lack of communication with her constituents.



"The majority of people are not happy about what happened. She has apologized, severally, but I'm sorry, we have the men and women. As far as I'm concerned, it can no longer be Adwoa Safo. Dome Kwabenya cannot be represented by her,” he noted.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/DAG



