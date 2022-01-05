We cannot live in slums when you sell our lands to estate developers -La citizens roar

General News of Wednesday, 5 January 2022

A group calling itself Concerned Citizens of La has demonstrated against what they have described as the wanton sale of aviation lands.



William K. Odoi, the spokesperson for the group, said they are "against the indiscriminate sale of their property”.



He said as indigenous citizens of La, there should be something their children and grandchildren can inherit.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said "their forefathers left them lands, and these lands are being sold for the construction of estates whereas the indigenes are still staying in slums.”



He complained bitterly that residents in the areas affected live in rooms occupied by ten people, with no one showing concern over their poor conditions.



According to him, the park around the aviation area, which serves as a playing ground, has been sold to a developer, who is ”destroying the park. It means that there wouldn’t be any playing ground for the citizens of La”.



He said the ones selling the lands are not in thinking with the indigenes of La, and that is why they are against the sale of the lands.



To him, the demonstration was successful because the number of participants who took part, was not expected, and the Mteropilyan Assembly has assured them of looking into their concerns.



He posited that ”the King of La in the name of the stool gave the land to the government of Ghana…And so, it is going to be given out, it is the stool that must be sat with for negotiation. The King is no more. If there should be a new King, he would take the decision but currently, there is no King. The King is bereaved,” he added.



He urged the government to wait for the installation of a new King before any agreements surrounding the sale of aviation lands are reached.