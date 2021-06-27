We cannot hastily eradicate galamsey – Jinapor

General News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has 'shot down' high hopes of totally eradicating the galamsey menace within the shortest possible time.



The Damongo MP argued that the ongoing fight against illegal minning is a process and not an event so results will take time to manifest.



Answering questions at a Public Accounts Committee hearing on the 2017 Auditor General’s report of MDAs, the minister, however, argued the current fight has recorded notable results.



“We have not eradicated illegal small-scale mining, in fact, I am not sure that we can eradicate illegal small-scale mining. The efforts we are making is not an event it is a process, we cannot eradicate or get to a satisfactory situation in respect of illegal small-scale mining overnight.”



Touching on the fundraising drive for tree planting exercise under the greening Ghana Project, the minister revealed over 1 million Ghana cedis has been realized so far out of the target of 125 million cedis.



Abu Jinapor assured the committee of accountability as far as the donations are concerned.