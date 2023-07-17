We cannot continue to look stupid to ourselves and others – Dr Kofi Amoah charges

General News of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Kofi Amoah, the man credited for introducing Western Union Money Transfer in Ghana has charged African leaders to rid themselves of so-called developmental partners who do nothing except to plunder Africa’s vast natural resources.



Dr Amoah who took this view while interacting with one of his many Twitter followers on social media used Ghana’s first president Dr Kwame Nkrumah as the perfect example of a leader who was well ahead of his time in terms of his strategic thinking and development-oriented mindset.



He wondered why Ghanaian and by extension African presidents who have come after Nkrumah are not following in his step to improve the lives of the African citizens, especially the youth.



Dr Amoah who was also chairman of the Local Organizing Committee when Ghana hosted the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations said, Africa cannot continue to look stupid to itself and others by frolicking with Western partners who have proven not to care about the development of Africans.



“We cannot continue to look stupid to ourselves and others, embracing the colonizers as “development partners” and “saviours” We must think for self and do for self without cutting ourselves off from the global marketplace… the source, the inspiration and the provider of the wealth of nations."



Dr Amoah is of the firm belief that Africa has the human resource to achieve any level of greatness provided leadership will get to work and cut out the pervasive greed and corruption witnessed on the continent.



“We must wake up from our slumber and become a part of this exciting and continuous adventure… from the caveman to the spaceman .. and on to the robotic man with his super artificial intelligence. Let’s not be left out, we can’t! But first, we must desist from being the doormat upon which others step to enter the magical world of inquisitiveness and the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment,” he charged.

Dr Amoah has over the years been championing an agenda to have Africans take their destinies into their own hands without the illusion that Africa’s survival and development rest on the shoulders of the Western countries who clothed themselves as developmental partners of Africa.



Read Dr Amoah exposition on Twitter below

Timing is everything… Kwame Nkrumah was a man ahead of his time… true! So what must we do now that time has caught up with his ideas?



Africa’s post-independence experiences, the costs of our disunity, the continuous plunder of our resources, the alliance of some of our own visionless leaders whose policies and orientation strengthen neo-colonial exploitation and dominance… these were what he talked and warned about.



Time has proven him right and the pendulum of Africa presently swings from disunity and internecine conflicts to weak economies, joblessness and debts … and these must serve as strong reminders of Nkrumah’s sermons to ginger Africans to seize upon the enormous natural resources of land, people, indispensable natural resources and employ them to create for our own benefits instead of others plundering these same resources to use for their benefits and profit.



We cannot continue to look stupid to ourselves and others, embracing the colonizers as “development partners” and “saviors”.



We must think for self and do for self without cutting ourselves off from the global market place … the source, the inspiration and the provider of the wealth of nations Up you mighty race from the equator, the origin of modern man and the birthplace of inquisitive energy with which Homo Sapiens ventured out from Africa to explore and improve… and still exploring into the larger, limitless universe in search for knowledge and progress… the enduring magnet and purpose of life itself We must wake up from our slumber and become a part of this exciting and continuous adventure… from the caveman to the spaceman .. and on to the robotic man with his super artificial intelligence.



Let’s not be left out, we can’t! BUT FIRST WE MUST DESIST FROM BEING THE DOORMAT UPON WHICH OTHERS STEP TO ENTER THE MAGICAL WORLD OF INQUISITIVENESS AND THE PURSUIT OF KNOWLEDGE AND ENLIGHTENMENT.



