We can't transact business with ghosts, take your market - Angry Anyinasuso traders boycott new market

A new market that has been put up by the Ahafo Ano North Municipal Assembly for the people of Anyinasuso has been boycotted by traders who were supposed to use it.



According to these angry traders, they can't use a market that is being dominated by ghosts. They said the area is a cemetery, and this has in turn affected their daily businesses. The market women who spoke to GhanaWeb said they usually run at a loss after every transaction.



"We mostly go to the market and come back empty-handed. We sell, but we don't get anything at the end of the day," a woman sadly revealed.



"We prefer to trade in this waterlogged area because we receive value for whatever we sell, unlike what was happening in the cemetery market," another woman who gave her name as Dora disclosed to this reporter.



"We're tired, we can't transact business with ghosts. We need a ritual purification before we can use the market," another woman claimed.



Some also complained that the Municipal Assembly has refused to restrict shop owners in front of the market from selling tomatoes, pepper, garden eggs, and cassava.



"Another woe added to our already existing ghosts trade is that shopkeepers who rented stores in front of the market have now turned themselves into tomato and pepper sellers. We've complained bitterly to the assembly and no one wants to hear us."



A visit to the town by this reporter saw most of the market women trading business under the scorching sun within a waterlogged area by the roadside.



According to a source, the area was recently flooded. But these market women who spoke to GhanaWeb said they preferred the waterlogged area to the market center that is being dominated by ghosts.



"We know there's a market but we still prefer to use it here," they said.



Meanwhile, a visit to the new market revealed that only three women were using it. Speaking to them, they said the vacation of their counterparts had seriously affected them. According to them, nobody comes to the market to transact business anymore.



"We're only three here but the rest have gone to the waterlogged area beside the road. The executive of the unit committee has been advising them to come back but they don't want to heed. Some claim that if the kiosks are removed from the market area, they will come back," Monica, a market woman also said.







"They've been advised on several occasions but they don't want to come. The committee forces them but they usually return back. We're pleading with the authorities to do what is expected. Maame Yaa Nkrumah, a meat seller also revealed."



Another man who also gave his name as Akwasi Amo said, "This market was established by the district assembly. Unfortunately, the place was a cemetery before it was used as a market."



Hon. Francis Nyaaba, assembly member for the area, reacting to the incident said the refusal of the market women to go back to the main market square was very worrying.



According to him, several attempts to send the traders back to the market have proven futile as they usually claim the market area is a cemetery.







"The market is a big one and I'm worried. They're not willing to go because they claim the area is a cemetery. Some complain of loss after business and they blame it on the cemetery market. I'm worried because this market is a very huge place that needs to be used," the assembly member said.



He however pledged his commitment to making sure these traders leave the roadside and waterlogged area that is a life-threatening place and go back to the market.