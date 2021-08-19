We can’t survive on 4%, 7% pay rise – Aggrieved public workers

General News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Some aggrieved public sector workers have demonstrated today in the national capital, Accra, against the 4 per cent and 7 per cent hike in their base salary for 2021 and 2022, respectively.



They are also not in favour of the 6 per cent and 8 per cent hike in the national minimum wage for 2021 and 2022, respectively.



One of the demonstrators told Class News: “We only want to tell the politician that the country does not belong to them alone and that public sector workers also deserve a bit of the cake and that 4 per cent is nothing to write home about”.



“So, we just want at the end of the protest, to hear from the government that they have changed their decision, they are going back to the negotiation table and they are giving us nothing less than 25 per cent”.



The march started from the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and ended at the Black Star Square.