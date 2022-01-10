We can’t sideline our elders in the development paradigm - Keta MCE

Regional News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Emmanuel Gemegah, Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), says he is resolved to mainstream the elderlies in the development of the area this year.



He said the aged had wealth of skills and experiences and could offer good advice, which would help bring rapid development to the people.



Mr. Gemegah said this at a dinner to celebrate the senior citizens for their contributions over the decades and to ask for their support to enhance the development of the Municipality.



The MCE said his administration would not leave anyone out because that was the only way to develop Keta.



“Our people say that it is in a farm of the elderly that you find a stone to break a palm kernel. We can’t sideline those who toiled so much for our society because they’re old. We can’t do without them. We need their good counsel just as others so that we know whether the path we’re charting is crooked or straight.”



“I’ll dedicate a day which will soon be announced for the aged and that day will be reserved exclusively for them. Those who cannot climb up the stairs to my office, I’ll descend from the top to meet them. I want everyone to have a share in my administration. We’ll blend both the old and the young, the strong and the weak. Let’s move together,” Mr Gemegah added.



He planned to make such a gathering of the old an annual event to take stock of the year and plan for the ensuing one to make Keta better.



Mr. Gemegah said efforts were being made in sectors, including health, education, road infrastructure and tourism and called on the citizens to support so that Keta Municipality could take its pride of place among the topmost in Ghana.



Some of the attendees, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said they were impressed with the leadership style of the MCE and pledged their support with others advising him to remain a father for all and not see himself as a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



“MCE hosting us old adults at the dinner table, this is the first of its kind. He’s good and will work. We know about Ghana, Volta and Keta more than him and we’re ready to help him develop the area,” a retired educationist and Keta Zonal Coordinator for Shepherd’s Centre of Ageing (a group of aged Christians), Mr. Vincent F.K. Tagbor said.