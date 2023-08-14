We can't repay Bawumia's good deeds with evil – Oppong Nkrumah tells NPP delegates

Politics of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayiribe Constituency, has lent his support to Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia's aspiration to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming 2024 elections.



During an event in his constituency, captured in a Twitter-shared video, Nkrumah expressed his deep admiration for Dr. Bawumia's substantial contributions to the party over the years.



Describing Bawumia as a steadfast pillar of the NPP, Nkrumah highlighted the vice president's unwavering commitment to defending the party whenever it faces challenges. He also commended Bawumia's humility and dedicated approach to party matters.



"Today, I want to share something with you. Ever since I became acquainted with Dr. Bawumia in 2008 when he was at the Bank of Ghana and I was at Joy FM, and throughout our political journey, I have silently learned some invaluable lessons from him."



"Whenever the party finds itself under attack, Dr. Bawumia consistently steps forward to shield it, even at the risk of facing personal criticisms. His commitment to this cause has been unwavering."



Nkrumah went on to underscore the principle of reciprocating good with good, emphasizing the significance of acknowledging Bawumia's dedication and contributions to the NPP. He stressed that Bawumia's devoted service to the party merits support rather than opposition.



Citing Proverbs 17:13, Nkrumah quoted, "Whoever repays evil for good, evil will never depart from their house. So, if Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been beneficial to us, should we respond with negativity?"



He further stated, "In this month, our Chairman and I will cast our votes for him (Dr. Bawumia), and come November, delegates from Ofoase Ayirebi will wholeheartedly support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia."



Dr. Bawumia is among ten contenders vying for the flagbearership slot, with prominent figures such as former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Kennedy Agyapong considered his key rivals.



Following the vetting stage, the NPP will narrow down the ten candidates to five in a preliminary vote scheduled for August. The final contest is set for November 2023, where the party will elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the party's leader.





Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said it all. @konkrumah ????????‍???????? pic.twitter.com/7LxdwkbK4a — Twitta Patriots (@TheTPatriots) August 12, 2023

AM/SARAShare your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb