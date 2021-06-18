We can’t kill you – Onion sellers tell Henry Quartey

Politics of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Onion sellers at Agbogbloshie in Accra have debunked allegations by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey that they have contracted a spiritualist to have him killed.



Speaking to Kasapa News, the traders said the Minister should not pay attention to the lies being peddled around, since they have no such intention of killing him as it’s been rumoured.



“We beg the Minister, and we never said we will not relocate so he should not out of anger move us forcefully. He should give us 2-years so that by then we can pay off the loans we’ve injected into our business. There is no truth in the claims that we are using a spiritualist to kill him, never, we can’t do that,” one of the traders stated.



Another trader said: “I have never heard anywhere that someone is planning to use a spiritualist to kill him, we are all Ghanaians and respect authority. So if that is the rumour then that is very unfortunate.”



The Traders further said they cannot be a hindrance to the development agenda of the Minister through his ‘‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign.



The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey in an interview with NET 2 TV disclosed that nothing can stop him from his intended plan of relocating the onion sellers even as they are plotting to have him killed by a spiritualist.



“Whether they like it or not, we will move them because we have made an alternative arrangement for them. I have heard they have gone to some mallam (spiritualist) to kill me,” the Minister narrated.



He continued “They are kidding. They should tell the mallam to return to his hometown because so far as God exists, nothing will happen to Henry Quartey, and by July 1, 2021, we shall move them.”