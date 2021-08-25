We can't keep breaking our laws and have progress - Nana Akomea

General News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

STC Managing Director, Nana Akomea, has called on the law enforcers in the country to execute their duties effectively.



The 2020 Auditor-General's (AG) report has cited the Ministries of Health and Finance of causing the Ghana Aids Commission to lose funds from major international donors to a sum of $20 million.



Donors such as U.S President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and Global Fund have withdrawn their funds for the Aids Commission.



According to a publication by The Chronicle newspaper on August 24, 2021, ''while PEPFAR withdrew US$19,500,000 from its grants to Ghana, Global Fund on the other hand directed that an amount of US$2,086,456.00 released to the Commission should be returned to it''.



"The financial stability of the Commission and the ability to achieve its mandate had also been affected," a portion of the AG report read.



Discussing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Nana Akomea believed matters of financial misappropriation and corruption are prevalent because the country's laws have been relaxed.



According to him, this is why people get a leeway to misbehave or misconduct themselves in breach of the laws.



He called on the law enforcers to wake up and do their job dutifully, stressing that obeying the laws is what builds a disciplined society.



He also cited scenarios where Ghanaians travel abroad and would comply with the laws outside but see nothing wrong with infracting their home country's laws, which, to him, is bad.



Nana Akomea, therefore, held that "if the person charged with enforcing the laws fails to do so, they should be seriously sanctioned to deter others. You will then see a positive cycle, but now it's a negative cycle. The positive cycle means the system will start correcting itself".