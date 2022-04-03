We can’t give you 48-page passports – Ministry to applicants

General News of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has said it cannot provide 48-page passports to applicants due to supply challenges.



Instead, all applicants will be given the 32-page booklet.



The ministry, in a statement, said applicants who applied for the 48-page booklets do not need to submit another application for the available 32-page passport.



“The applicants who have applied for 48-page booklets do not need to submit another application for 32-page booklets”, the statement said.



“The conversion will be done at no further cost at such applicants”, it noted.

In the meantime, the ministry said it is “taking appropriate steps to ensure that necessary refunds are made to qualified applicants in due course.”